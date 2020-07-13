IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $345.08

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $345.08 and last traded at $344.48, with a volume of 4028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.17.

The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

