ICON (ICX) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $232.01 million and $42.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004572 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Allbit and OOOBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.01980323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080377 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Allbit, Rfinex, Upbit, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, ABCC, OOOBTC, Bitbns, COSS and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

