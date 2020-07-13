IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $161.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.18.

IAC stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

