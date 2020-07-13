IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $148.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $381.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.32.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.81. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

