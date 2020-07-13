i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of IIIV opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

