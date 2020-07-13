i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $28.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

IIIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 645.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a PE ratio of -182.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

