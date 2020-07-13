I/O Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,140.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $4,140.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00794940 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00166739 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,273,310 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

