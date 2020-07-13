Hurify (HUR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Hurify has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. Hurify has a market cap of $67,126.65 and $144.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinMex and Tidex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.04910269 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, LATOKEN, Tidex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

