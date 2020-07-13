Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Bank of America

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.39.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 436,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $206,248,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

