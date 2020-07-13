HSBC Raises Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 450

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 395 ($4.86) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 427.22 ($5.26).

Pagegroup stock opened at GBX 365.20 ($4.49) on Friday. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 271.20 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.50 ($6.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 403.56.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

