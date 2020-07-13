Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. 502,288 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

