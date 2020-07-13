Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,542 American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,542 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,596 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,110 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,841,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,211,408. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.73. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

