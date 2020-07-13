Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,402,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 884,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.53 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

