Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have commented on HTH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director W Robert Nichols III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,917,284.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilltop by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 135,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. 6,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

