Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $21.38 on Friday. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its position in Herman Miller by 18.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Herman Miller by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Herman Miller by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

