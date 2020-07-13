Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0426 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $202.73 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.01980323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,742,720 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

