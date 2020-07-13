HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) is Howard Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,352,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the quarter. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF comprises approximately 17.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 63.58% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $61,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.