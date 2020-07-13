Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $70,319.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares in the company, valued at $622,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,683 shares of company stock worth $582,879. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after buying an additional 346,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 828.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 130,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

