Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmonic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.