Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $28.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several analysts recently commented on HALO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 11.14. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,244.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 325,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

