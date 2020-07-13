Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

