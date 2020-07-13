Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $75.43.
About Hailiang Education Group
Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.
