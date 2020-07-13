Guardian Investment Management Purchases 14,382 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 5.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 2,121,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

