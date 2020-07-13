Guardian Investment Management Purchases 13,300 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 76,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 11,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,166,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,460,112. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

