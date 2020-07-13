Guardian Investment Management Makes New $763,000 Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.18. 502,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,235. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

