Guardian Investment Management Invests $283,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,938,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,868,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

