Guardian Investment Management Acquires Shares of 17,207 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 122,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $186,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,576,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

