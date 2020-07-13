Guardian Investment Management Acquires 1,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $35.21. 53,508,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.