GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.00

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 986905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

GSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.15.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,707 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,808,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,897,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,472,000 after buying an additional 1,518,869 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,459.3% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,056,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 1,015,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter worth $40,474,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.