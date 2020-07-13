Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives €72.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.71 ($81.70).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLJ. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

ETR:GLJ opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($45.51) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($117.30).

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

