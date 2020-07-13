Greenbrier Companies Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 233.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. 1,688,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $819.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

