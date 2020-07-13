Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Director Douglas William Ramshaw Sells 3,000 Shares

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) Director Douglas William Ramshaw sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.80, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,565,786.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.79. Great Bear Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.25 million and a PE ratio of -131.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Pi Financial set a C$15.25 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

