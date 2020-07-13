Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Capitalization Hits $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00499365 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028226 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015902 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003539 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013804 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004650 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000253 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.