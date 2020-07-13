Graft Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Graft has a total market cap of $164,492.30 and approximately $4.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graft has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00740413 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

