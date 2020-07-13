Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $670.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $540.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Netflix to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.46.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $548.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.74. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $505.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.