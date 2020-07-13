Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 6.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,279. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.