Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.91

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 108200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of analysts have commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $9,538,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.