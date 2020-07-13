Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,142,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

