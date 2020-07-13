Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

