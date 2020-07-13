Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $168.00

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.00 and last traded at $167.70, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.95.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

