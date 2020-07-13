Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.47

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 6245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 550.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 590,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

