Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 876 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 69,267,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,386,024. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

