Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after buying an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after buying an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 590,424 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,902,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

