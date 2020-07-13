Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

JHMM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

