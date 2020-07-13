Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,913,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

