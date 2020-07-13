Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $6,575,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

