Giant Achieves Market Cap of $256,054.36 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges including $11.91, $24.71, $20.33 and $33.89. Giant has a total market capitalization of $256,054.36 and $7,554.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00499601 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027961 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003554 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013811 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,969,901 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $11.91, $50.68, $10.42, $33.89, $70.83, $20.33, $13.92, $5.63, $7.59, $18.98, $31.10 and $24.71. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

