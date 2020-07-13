GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $372,024. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.