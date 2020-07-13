Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.87

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 12259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 479.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

