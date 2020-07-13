Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.28

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 2826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBIO. Cowen began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.