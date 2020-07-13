GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $193.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $298.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPG. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $302.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $191.77 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.49 and a 200-day moving average of $211.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

